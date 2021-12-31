Located in Humacao, Puerto Rico, Elementos provides a unique experience for cannabis connoisseurs and cannabis novices alike. We focus on providing our guests with in-depth, one-on-one consultations from our highly trained staff. We’re dedicated to turning each cannabis lover into an experienced taster. Elementos provides a unique experience for cannabis connoisseurs and new customers alike. It will be an Immersive Experience into terrenes, cannabinoids, their differences and their entourage effect Our main goal is to enrich and empower our customers by giving them the knowledge and tools to live their best life through connecting with cannabis.