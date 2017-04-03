Dear Valued Elev8 Guests,

We would like to first express our gratitude and sincere thanks for the unwavering support and loyalty you’ve given us the past 2 years. As you may know, Elev8 is expanding rapidly within the cannabis industry and we are excited to announce that we are relocating the Eugene Elev8 this spring! We will be temporarily closing our doors April 28th and will reopen as soon as permitted. We want to make our new location bigger and more elev8ed than ever and during this time we kindly ask for your patience and support through our transition.

If you’d like to stay updated on our move please follow us on Twitter & Instagram @Elev8Cannabis and you’ll get all the details and be the first to know where we’ll pop up next! Again, we appreciate your loyalty and patience during this exciting time and thank you for choosing Elev8 Cannabis.

As always, “Stay Elev8ed!”

-Elev8 Cannabis Family

Elev8 Cannabis is a Eugene Recreational Marijuana Dispensary

Elev8 Cannabis proudly serves guests with the finest experience and marijuana goodness found in Eugene. The dispensary team embraces the mantra “Treat Everyone Like Gold,” in everything it does. Keeping our guests #elev8ed is what we do best!

History:

Elev8 Cannabis seeks to offer a truly “elev8ted” experience for every curious soul who wanders through its doors. The founder took a look around his community and noticed many dispensaries treated guests as a number instead of as a family member. Determined to set things right, the founder discovered the perfect dispensary spot in Eugene’s Old Compassion Center.

Founded in April 2017, the Elev8 Cannabis crew opened their doors to provide a compassionate, welcoming space for connoisseurs and newbies alike to explore a heightened state of being. Elev8 Cannabis wants every visitor to its dispensary to feel like gold, whether seeking marijuana for medical needs or simply looking for an enjoyable time. With friendly service and top-tier Oregon-sourced products, Elev8 invites customers to find their golden cannabis experience

Staff:

At Elev8 Cannabis, the customer’s experience is the top priority. The dispensary team wants every guest to enjoy an entirely positive experience from when they first walk in the door to when they enjoy a minted cannabis purchase. Elev8 Cannabis is the proud recipient of thousands of customers each month, with dozens of referrals rewarding the team’s excellent customer service. Customers and patients alike can ask as many questions as they’d like, and an Elev8ted budtender will gladly guide visitors through all things cannabis.

#TreatEveryoneLikeGold

Elev8 Cannabis prides itself on making a positive impact on its community. Every day, the dispensary team asks customers to write a kind, anonymous note to a stranger, and the Elev8 team delivers the notes to strangers throughout Eugene. November 2017, Elev8 Cannabis is partnering with the University of Oregon and several local businesses to promote the Treat Everyone Like Gold campaign. Through random letters of kindness, Elev8 Cannabis seeks to promote positivity, well-wishing among strangers, and an Elev8ted way of life.

Menu:

Elev8 Cannabis offers the most affordable prices on top-shelf cannabis products throughout Eugene. We offer premium flower strains from top-tier Oregon brands including Cannassentials, Pruf Cultivars, Revel Farms, and Capital Cannabis are among Elev8’s most popular. Offering everything from edibles and concentrates to rolling papers and smoking accessories. In addition to its cannabis selection, Per Oregon regulations, everything marijuana is lab tested for cleanliness and potency.

Online Ordering Now Available at iheartjane.com and elev8cannabis.com

Elev8 visitors can take advantage of the onsite ATM, and pay exactly the price as advertised with tax pre-included. Elev8 Cannabis Gold Membership offers discounts on top-tier marijuana products, while veterans receive 10% off every purchase. Connect with Elev8 Cannabis on their website, Facebook, Instagram or by Leafly, and feel free to call with any questions. The Eugene dispensary features twenty parking spaces on the back side of the building.

Service Locations:

Elev8 Cannabis is conveniently located in the old Compassion Center building, in West Eugene. Visitors travel from Whiteaker, Market District, Western and Bethel to get Elev8ted. The dispensary invites Cal Young, College Hill, River Rd, and Danebo residents to explore its cannabis.

Location Information:

Eugene is a larger city in central Oregon, situated on both I-5 and the Willamette River. The city houses the University of Oregon, renowned for the school’s athletics program and liberal arts studies. Autzen Stadium holds thousands of spectators for U of O’s football games, while the nearby Alton Baker Park features dozens of walking trails and picnic areas. Downtown Eugene offers plenty of tourist attractions such as the Public Library and Voodoo Doughnuts.