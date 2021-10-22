Founded in 2018, Elevate is Edmonton's most trusted and reliable source for cannabis education and information. Nominated in 2019 for Canada's Top Cannabis Retail Store, Elevate is proud to be 100% locally owned and operated! Located right behind MacEwan University beside Edmonton's Ice District, Elevate Downtown (MacEwan) is conveniently situated just a few steps away from the arena which gives you just enough time to enjoy a pre-roll on your way to the next big game, concert or rodeo! Don't forget you can even take edibles into the venue with you next time you're there! With something for everyone, Elevate is your best bet for all things cannabis in Edmonton! Come in and see for yourself. Weed love to see you!