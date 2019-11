Welcome! We here at Elevated Remedies are happy to have you join us. It has been our mission from the start to work towards de-stigmatizing and advocating for the healthy, mindful use of cannabis in a therapeutic and/or medicinal manner. Beyond being just a retail store for cannabis products, we believe it to be our responsibility to educate, inform, and encourage our patients so that they may make the best choice for themselves. Whatever it is you may be looking for, we are doing our best to have it for you. The famous Gold Bar from Wind Hill Growers, gel capsules from Strain Keeper Medicinal Services, CBD Tinctures from Maine Coast Hemp Company, and Hemp infused beverages from Coyote River Hemp Co. We've got it all. Happily serving Brunswick, Freeport, Durham, Bath, Falmouth, Yarmouth, and Portland since 2019.