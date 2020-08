DISCOUNTS AVAILABLE EVERY DAY: •$99 1/2 OZ ON SELECT STRAINS (Hindu Kush, Ex-Girlfriend, Harliquin, & Mob Boss) •$110 OTD OZ FOR BOBBLE HEAD STRAIN ONLY. •$25 REMEDY KIT - 1.5G KING SIZE PRE-ROLL, 1 TOP SHELF GRAM & 25MG HARD CANDY •VETERANS DISCOUNT - 25% OFF TOP-SHELF FLOWER & 15% OFF EVERYTHING ELSE •LOYALTY PROGRAM - EARN 1PT FOR EVERY PRE-TAX $1 SPENT AND REDEEM POINTS FOR GIFTS INCLUDING FLOWER & ACCESSORIES OR ADDITIONAL DISCOUNTS. •BIRTHDAY DEAL - FREE PRE-ROLL OF YOUR CHOICE •SENIOR DISCOUNT - 10% OFF WEEKLY DEALS: •"TAX FREE" MONDAY- 16% OFF EVERYTHING IN THE STORE. •TOKIN' TUESDAY - $10/GRAMS ON ALL TOP-SHELF STRAINS. •WEDNESDAZE - 20% OFF ALL EDIBLES AND EXTRACTS (THIS INCLUDES TOPICALS, TINCTURES, CONCENTRATES, RSO, AND VAPE CARTRIDGES.) •THRIFTY THURSDAY - 25% OFF ALL TOP-SHELF FLOWER. MIX & MATCH ANY WAY YOU WANT. (Discount not applicable on Shake or the $99 half ounce special) •"PICK YOUR DEAL" FRIDAY & SATURDAY - CHOOSE BETWEEN 25% OFF TOP-SHELF FLOWER, 20% OFF ALL EDIBLES & EXTRACTS, OR 16% OFF ANYTHING ELSE IN THE STORE.