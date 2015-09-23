Located on the Squaxin Island Indian Reservation, Elevation is the first retail cannabis shop to open on tribal land, which marks a historical moment for the tribe and for the I-502 system. Elevation operates under the I-502 system through a formal compact regulated by the Washington State Liquor & Cannabis Board. This cannabis retail venture was created to diversify tribal enterprises and assist in securing the tribe’s economic future. All profits from Elevation support crucial infrastructure such as healthcare, education, economic development and employment for the Squaxin Island Tribe. At Elevation, it is our commitment to provide an unmatched level of service to every customer on every visit. With many years of combined cannabis knowledge, our highly trained staff guides each service experience by listening to the combination of product preferences, ideal consumption methods and lifestyle choices that effect your buying decision. Join us on a product tour where we will assist in identifying which product is right for you.