30 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 27
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$100
Deals
First-Time Patients
Valid 1/1/1
We offer a great deal for each of your first 5 visits with us, starting with 25% off of your entire purchase! Stop inside for more details on your next four visits!
check it out!
First-Time Patients
Valid 1/1/1
We offer a great deal for each of your first 5 visits with us, starting with 25% off of your entire purchase! Stop inside for more details on your next four visits!
check it out!
All Products
Black Jack
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
Blue Dream
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
Blue Lemon Haze
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
Brain Freeze
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
Candyland
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
Cherry Diesel
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
Diagonal
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
Dutch Treat Haze
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
Glowing Goat
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
Golden Goat
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
Incredible Power
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
Jamba Juice
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
Kataract Kush
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
Ken's Kush
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
Lemon Cap
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
Lemon Jeffery
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
Lemon Skunk
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
Midnight
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
Moonshine Haze
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
Pellucid Haze
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
Purple AK-47
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
Purple Caddy
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
Silver Pearl
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
Snow Cap
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
Sour Grape
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
Sour Kush
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
Super Sour Lemon
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
Call for Concentrates!
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD