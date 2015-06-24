Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Welcome to the best medical dispensary in Colorado Springs, Elevations!
We are a MEDICAL ONLY facility with the best concentrate selection in the Springs.
Come see us at 8270 Razorback Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80920
OR
Give us a call at (719) GOT-MEDS
(719) 468-6337