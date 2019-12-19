274 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 88
Show All 20
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$160
Deals
Elevele Patient Discounts & *Rewards Program
Valid until 3/24/2020
Pre-order on our ecommerce platform on elevele.net (You will need to be a elevele patient). First time patients receive up to $20 off of your first purchase at Elevele. 10% off for Disability (must provide proof of disability benefits). 10% off for Veteran's. 10% off for Senior's (65 and older). *Rewards Program, Online Pre-orders, and & Express Pick-up
Discount applies to cannabis items only. Paraphernalia not included in discount. Only one discount valid per visit.
Elevele Patient Discounts & *Rewards Program
Valid until 3/24/2020
Pre-order on our ecommerce platform on elevele.net (You will need to be a elevele patient). First time patients receive up to $20 off of your first purchase at Elevele. 10% off for Disability (must provide proof of disability benefits). 10% off for Veteran's. 10% off for Senior's (65 and older). *Rewards Program, Online Pre-orders, and & Express Pick-up
Discount applies to cannabis items only. Paraphernalia not included in discount. Only one discount valid per visit.
All Products
Lucie
from Rock Island by GTI
20%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Blue Gelato 41
from IESO Little Egypt
20%
THC
0%
CBD
$57⅛ oz
In-store only
Maui Waui
from IESO Little Egypt
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Maui Waui
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4) Disposable pen
from Cresco Labs
68%
THC
0%
CBD
gorilla glue #4
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Raspberry Glue
from IESO Little Egypt
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Raspberry Glue
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
Star Killer Shake
from Cresco Labs
26%
THC
0%
CBD
$60¼ oz
In-store only
Cherry Wu
from Bedford Grow
1%
THC
23%
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Blackout
from Bedford Grow
23%
THC
0%
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Sour Pink Grapefruit
from Cresco Labs
21%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
#1024 3.5g
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
21%
THC
0%
CBD
#1024
Strain
$161 g
In-store only
Bio Jesus
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
35%
THC
0%
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Critical Cure Popcorn
from Nature's Grace and Wellness
12%
THC
8%
CBD
CBD Critical Cure
Strain
$85¼ oz
In-store only
Katsu Bubba Kush
from Cresco Labs
25%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Ice Cream Cake
from Aeriz
23%
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Rainbow Chip
from Revolution Enterprises
25%
THC
0%
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Wedding Crasher
from Revolution Enterprises
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Crasher
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Harle Tsu
from Verano
7%
THC
15%
CBD
Harle-Tsu
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Critical Cure Shake
from Nature's Grace and Wellness
9%
THC
14%
CBD
CBD Critical Cure
Strain
$96½ oz
In-store only
Tropicana Cookies
from Aeriz
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Tropicana Cookies
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Lemon Tag Popcorn
from Nature's Grace and Wellness
27%
THC
0%
CBD
$80¼ oz
In-store only
Spectrum #12
from Revolution Enterprises
1%
THC
21%
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
ARC
from Aeriz
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Alien Rock Candy
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Key Lime Remedy 1:1
from Revolution Enterprises
14%
THC
10%
CBD
Sativa leaning CBD hybrid
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Outer Space
from Cresco Labs
26%
THC
0%
CBD
Outer Space
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Cookies and Cream
from Revolution Enterprises
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookies and Cream
Strain
$60⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Blueberry Headband
from GTI
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Headband
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Star Killer
from Cresco Labs
26%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Star Killer
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Bio Jesus
from Cresco Labs
32%
THC
0%
CBD
Bio-Jesus
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
G6/Jet Fuel
from Ataraxia
28%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Jet Fuel
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Ghost Train Haze
from Ataraxia
25%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Ghost Train Haze
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Dosido F2 Live Resin
from Revolution Enterprises
88%
THC
0%
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
G6 Raw Wax
from verano
89%
THC
0%
CBD
Jet Fuel
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
G6 BHO Shatter
from verano
84%
THC
0%
CBD
Jet Fuel
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
Moby Dick Shatter 1G
from PTS
89%
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Colombian Gold Diamonds
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
96%
THC
___
CBD
$1001 g
In-store only
Ray Charles Diamonds & Sauce
from Grassroots Cannabis
79%
THC
___
CBD
$1101 g
In-store only
Bruce Banner 1.0 Live Resin Sauce
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
83%
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Bruce Banner
from PTS
86%
THC
___
CBD
$501 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Bruce Banner
from PTS
89%
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Strawberry Ghost
from Ascend
95%
THC
___
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
1234567