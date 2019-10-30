Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
We are an Oklahoma family owned and operated business with a passion for the benefits of medicinal marijuana. Having 20 plus years in the medical industry, we understand the importance of this miracle plant. Each strain of plant must pass all state requirements to ensure the highest quality possible. Lab results are available for patient viewing at all times. We are open 7 days a week, 9a-9p for patient convenience.