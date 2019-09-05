199 products
Valid 5/9/2019 – 1/1/2020
Come into elite and sign up for our loyalty program and get 20% off your purchase.
Must sign up for loyalty program
All Products
Ice Cream Man #02 by THsea
from THsea
___
THC
___
CBD
$8.991 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Purple Apricot by THsea
from THsea
___
THC
___
CBD
$9.991 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Blue Dot by CALYX AND TRICHOME CREATIONS
from CALYX AND TRICHOME CREATIONS
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Sour pez by CALYX AND TRICHOME CREATIONS
from CALYX AND TRICHOME CREATIONS
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Purple Apricot by pax
from PAX
___
THC
___
CBD
$45½ g
In-store only
Boysenberry Creme Brulee by Lifted
from Lifted
25%
THC
0.15%
CBD
Boysenberry Creme Brulee
Strain
$55¼ oz
In-store only
Cherry Dream Pie by Uno Mas
from Uno Mas
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Sherbet Cake by Liberty reach
from Liberty Reach
23.34%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Platinum Delight #3 by Driftboat
from Driftboat
19.9%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Platinum Delight #3
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Super Glue #4 by Super Glue #4 Super Glue #4 (3.5g) Usable marijuana (3.5g)
from Super Glue #4 Super Glue #4 (3.5g) Usable marijuana (3.5g)
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Ghost Train Haze by Liberty reach
from Liberty Reach
30.18%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue) budlets by dama
from Dama
___
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Thaiway 99 by Herba
from Herba
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Funny Bone by Rouge raven
from Rouge raven
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
In-store only
La Confidential by dama
from Dama
___
THC
___
CBD
$38⅛ oz
In-store only
White Russian by dama
from Dama
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Cascade Kola by Herba
from Herba
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
In-store only
Starlet Cookies by Herba
from Herba
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
In-store only
GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) by Golden Tree
from Golden Tree Productions (GTP)
___
THC
___
CBD
$9.991 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Casey's Dawg by Golden Tree
from Golden Tree Productions (GTP)
20.78%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Casey's Dawg
Strain
$9.991 g
In-store only
Og Matic by Golden Tree
from Golden Tree Productions (GTP)
___
THC
___
CBD
$49.99¼ oz
In-store only
XJ-13 by Golden Tree
from Golden Tree Productions (GTP)
___
THC
___
CBD
$55¼ oz
In-store only
Lemon Og by Golden Tree
from Golden Tree Productions (GTP)
22.75%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon OG Kush
Strain
$9.991 g
In-store only
Dj Short Blueberry by dama
from Dama
___
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
White Fire 5 by Loud
from Loud
___
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Blood Diamond by Loud
from Loud
___
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Purple Punch by Loud
from Loud
___
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Durban Poison Cartridges by HONU ENTERPRISES
from Honu Enterprises
83.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$30½ g
In-store only
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) Cartridges by HONU ENTERPRISES
from Honu Enterprises
84.3%
THC
___
CBD
$30½ g
In-store only
Blue Thai Haze Cartridges by urban sap
from urban sap
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
relax Distillate by DOC CROC
from Doc Croc
___
THC
___
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
cbd Distillate by DOC CROC
from Doc Croc
___
THC
___
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
Sour Tangie Cartridges by HONU ENTERPRISES
from Honu Enterprises
83.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Tangie
Strain
$30½ g
In-store only
Raw by DOC CROC
from Doc Croc
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Durban Poison by urban sap
from urban sap
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Orange Juice by Peak
from Peak
___
THC
___
CBD
$37.5each
In-store only
Durban Poison by HONU ENTERPRISES
from Honu Enterprises
83.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$30each
In-store only
Atf by Artizen
from Artizen
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Golden Apple by Kola Bear
from Kola Bear
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Sour Tangie by HONU ENTERPRISES
from Honu Enterprises
83.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Tangie
Strain
$30each
In-store only
