Deals
Students, Seniors and Veterans!
All day, every day! 10% off for Students, Seniors and Veterans!
Must provide valid photo ID, students must have school ID
All Products
Granddaddy Purple
from Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
20.22%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$151 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Triangle Kush
from Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
23.78%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Triangle Kush
Strain
$151 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
OG Chem
from Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
25.98%
THC
0.26%
CBD
OG Chem
Strain
$151 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Golden Pineapple
from Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
24.36%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Golden Pineapple
Strain
$151 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry (Shake)
from Natural Mystic Farms
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry
Strain
$20¼ oz
In-store only
Lavender (Shake)
from Natural Mystic Farms
18.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Lavender
Strain
$20¼ oz
In-store only
Tahoe OG (Shake)
from Natural Mystic Farms
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Tahoe OG Kush
Strain
$20¼ oz
In-store only
Secret Recipe (Shake)
from Natural Mystic Farms
17.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Secret Recipe
Strain
$20¼ oz
In-store only
Phantom Cookies (Shake)
from Natural Mystic Farms
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Phantom Cookies
Strain
$20¼ oz
In-store only
Sherbet Cookies
from Unknown Brand
17.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$27⅛ oz
In-store only
Strawberry Snowcone
from Unknown Brand
17.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$27⅛ oz
In-store only
Pearly Girl
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$27⅛ oz
In-store only
Platinum Huckleberry Cookies
from Unknown Brand
17.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Platinum Huckleberry Cookies
Strain
$27⅛ oz
In-store only
Mango Haze
from Unknown Brand
19.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Mango Haze
Strain
$27⅛ oz
In-store only
Afghan Kush
from Unknown Brand
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Afghan Kush
Strain
$81 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Blueberry Cheesecake
from Unknown Brand
21%
THC
0%
CBD
$81 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Super Jack
from Unknown Brand
17%
THC
0%
CBD
$81 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Black Sparrow
from Unknown Brand
19.02%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Hawaiian Golden Pineapple
from Unknown Brand
23.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
The Hound
from Blue Rock Acres
21%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Cherry Pie
from Blue Rock Acres
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Pie
Strain
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Super Silver Haze
from Blue Rock Acres
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Silver Haze
Strain
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Chemdawg (Blue Rock)
from Blue Rock Acres
23%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Northern Lights
from Viva Cannabis
55%
THC
0%
CBD
Northern Lights
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
Sunberry
from Viva Cannabis
63.8%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$221 g
In-store only
Critical Kush (Crumble)
from Viva Cannabis
69%
THC
1%
CBD
Critical Kush
Strain
$221 g
In-store only
CBD Remedy
from Double Delicious
9.7%
THC
39%
CBD
$181/2 g
In-store only
CBD Sour Tsunami
from Double Delicious
12%
THC
32%
CBD
$181/2 g
In-store only
Frankenstein OIL CARTRIDGE
from Unknown Brand
79%
THC
0%
CBD
$30½ g
In-store only
Dolato Thai OIL CARTRIDGE
from Unknown Brand
83%
THC
0%
CBD
$30½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Dead Prez OG (Disposable)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35.3g
In-store only
Grease Monkey (Disposable)
from Unknown Brand
74%
THC
0%
CBD
$35.3g
In-store only
Jack Herer (Disposable)
from Unknown Brand
74.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$35.3g
In-store only
Strawberry Cough OIL CARTRIDGE
from Unknown Brand
81%
THC
0%
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Dead Prez OG OIL CARTRIDGE
from Unknown Brand
67%
THC
0%
CBD
$32½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Grease Monkey OIL CARTRIDGE
from Unknown Brand
74%
THC
0%
CBD
$32½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Jack Herer OIL CARTRIDGE
from Unknown Brand
74.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$32½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Grandpa's Breath
from Unknown Brand
64%
THC
0%
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Black Dog x Amhurst Sour Diesel
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Lemon Og
from Unknown Brand
66%
THC
0%
CBD
$221 g
In-store only
