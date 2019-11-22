Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Holiday Hours Thanksgiving – Closed Christmas Eve – 8:00am – 3:30pm Christmas Day – Closed December 26th - 9:00am – 9:00pm
About
Best recreational shop in Ellensburg, right next to the Famous Red Horse Diner and the new bar, Knodding Donkey! East of the Old Gas Pumps. Just a hop, skip and a jump away from both Cle Elum and Yakima.
We have flower/bud, prerolls, edibles/beverages, concentrates and topicals. Lots of varieties of strains and companies!!!
We have an ATM in our lobby, with only a $2.00 fee!!! We're so happy to be able to provide this service to our valued customers!!!
Come see us, make it a good one!
Spread the Happiness!