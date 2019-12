rabbitdad666 on April 15, 2019

Loooovvvveeee this store ! Everyone who works there is so friendly, knowledgeable and super helpful. I really like how they never try to push product on someone, their always so nice about helping me find the right stuff. The store has such great pricing as well, they have very affordable quality products and they also have well priced higher end product, truly something for everyone. Their selection is always good and I’ve never been disappointed with a purchase from them !