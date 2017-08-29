EMarieQ on September 18, 2017

Ember is not only a great dispensary - it is a true "hometown" one. Justin has set up an amazing business and I'm so pleased to have been with him as he got started up. The dispensary itself is great. A welcoming waiting room greets you and provides a nice professional option for those patients who may have their children with them. But let us get to the real reason you are reading this review. Product. Ember's product is, simply put, amazing. And it just continues to improve. The pricing is more than fair - and Justin goes out of his way to make sure that he's up to date on the latest for his patients. He listens to what you find works (or doesn't) and is ever expanding the type of product he can offer. He is extremely knowledgeable and this is great for someone such as myself - with multiple chronic diseases and needs, but newer to the mmj option. Ember also has been amazing at working with me when I'm unable to drive or too sick to get out. The service is outstanding. Veterans are also a population that Ember has been able to reach out to and work with - and this is something I find to be a positive - Justin's ability to understand and meet the needs of those who served has the potential to help so many. There may be older or more "established" dispensaries in the valley, but for myself, it will remain Ember - and I highly recommended that you give them a shot as well. You have nothing to lose, but there is so much you will be gaining.