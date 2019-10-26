Follow
Emberz Delivery
Deals
First Order 20% OFF | #LIGHTUP
We are offering 20% off to all new customers as an appreciation for joining the Emberz community. We hope to provide you with the best delivery experience and the most quality product. If you get to our website, use promo code: LIGHTUP1
Can't stack or combine offers.
All Products
3.5G FLOWER - CRU GLUE - HYBRID
from CRU Cannabis
24.65%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Gorilla Blue
Strain
$38.5⅛ oz
3.5G - Crocett's Haze
from Good Flower
18.92%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Crockett’s Haze
Strain
$31.36⅛ oz
3.5G - Lazy Lighting
from Good Flower
18.34%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Lazy Lightning
Strain
$31.36⅛ oz
Biscotti | 3.5G |
from Connected Cannabis Co.
20.01%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Gorilla Biscuit
Strain
$49.28⅛ oz
3.5G - Lemon bean
from Good Flower
18.93%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Lemon Bananas
Strain
$31.36⅛ oz
PLUG N PLAY - DNA King Louis - 1G
from Plug and Play
89%
THC
0.04%
CBD
King Louis XIII
Strain
$61.61 g
RASPBERRY SORBET 3.5G Flower
from The Green Earth Farmacie
27.83%
THC
0.46%
CBD
Black Raspberry
Strain
$50⅛ oz
DNA PINEAPPLE EXPRESSS - 1G
from Plug and Play
89%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$61.61 g
Connected | 3.5 | El Jefe
from Connected Cannabis Co.
25.46%
THC
0.46%
CBD
El Jefe
Strain
$82.88⅛ oz
Lemonnade 3.5g Indoor Flower - Lemonchello
from Lemonnade
22.47%
THC
0.65%
CBD
Lemonchello 28
Strain
$61.6⅛ oz
3.5G - Blue Cobbler
from Green Earth Farmacie
23.6%
THC
0.4%
CBD
Purple Alien OG
Strain
$151 g
+1 more size
3.5G - Strawberry Pie
from Green Earth Farmacie
24.93%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Sundae Driver
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
Cookies 3.5g Indoor Flower - Gary Payton
from Cookies by Cookies
24.62%
THC
0.65%
CBD
Purple Snowman
Strain
$61.6⅛ oz
3.5G indoor Flower - Dolce Gelato
from Cookies
24.45%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Birthday Cake Kush
Strain
$56⅛ oz
3.5G indoor flower - Wedding Cake
from cookies
22.75%
THC
0.93%
CBD
Wedding Crasher
Strain
$56⅛ oz
3.5G indoor Flower - Sherblato
from Cookies
31.14%
THC
0.4%
CBD
Cookie Breath
Strain
$56⅛ oz
3.5G indoor Flower - Cookies & Cream
from Cookies
31.14%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Animal Cookies
Strain
$56⅛ oz
Canndescent | Charge |
from Canndescent
22.45%
THC
0.76%
CBD
charge
Strain
$20.161 g
+1 more size
Canndescent - 1g | Calm |
from Canndescent
23.29%
THC
0.92%
CBD
calm
Strain
$20.161 g
Canndescent | Cruise |
from Canndescent
21.89%
THC
0.03%
CBD
cruise
Strain
$20.161 g
+1 more size
Canndescent | Create |
from Canndescent
28.11%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Cali Jack
Strain
$20.161 g
+1 more size
Cru 3.5G Flower - Blissful Wizard
from CRU Cannabis
22.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Blissful Wizard
Strain
$38.5⅛ oz
Cru 3.5g Flower - Mother's Milk
from CRU Cannabis
22.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Mother's Milk
Strain
$38.5⅛ oz
CRU 3.5g Flower - Banana Split
from CRU Cannabis
22.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Split
Strain
$35.84⅛ oz
Cru 3.5g Flower - Papaya
from CRU Cannabis
22.65%
THC
0%
CBD
Papaya
Strain
$35.84⅛ oz
Lift Ticket X LoudPack | Banana OG X Lemon OG
from Loudpack
67%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Lemon OG Kush
Strain
$13.28½ g
CONNECTED - PREMIUM FLOWER - GELONADE
from Connected Cannabis Co.
24.54%
THC
0%
CBD
Guava Gelato
Strain
$78.4⅛ oz
CONNECTED - PREMIUM FLOWER - GUSHERS
from Connected Cannabis Co.
28.8%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Guava Kush
Strain
$72.8⅛ oz
3.5G indoor Flower- Ice Cream Cake
from cookies
22.12%
THC
0.32%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$56⅛ oz
3.5G indoor Flower- Cake Batter
from Cookies
23.41%
THC
0.31%
CBD
Sherbert
Strain
$56⅛ oz
3.5G indoor flower- GMO Crasher's
from Cookies
24.13%
THC
0.14%
CBD
Sherbert
Strain
$56⅛ oz
3.5G indoor flower- Peanut Butter Cup
from Cookies
25.81%
THC
0.37%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$56⅛ oz
Leory Og - Live resin
from Humboldt's Finest
88.91%
THC
2.92%
CBD
OG 1 Kenobi
Strain
$22.4½ g
3 Bears OG - Live Resin
from Humboldt's Finest
89.56%
THC
2.33%
CBD
3 Bears OG
Strain
$22.4½ g
Gelato 41 Shatter | 1G
from Connected Cannabis Co.
67.08%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$31.361 g
Connected x Royal Key | Animal Style Live Resin | 1G
from Connected Cannabis Co.
83.19%
THC
0.82%
CBD
Animal Cookies
Strain
$39.21 g
- DNA JACK HERER - 1G
from Plug and Play
88%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$61.61 g
Tangie cream
from Plug and Play
88%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Tangie
Strain
$61.61 g
DISPOSABLE VAPE PEN 350MG - HYBRID - GSC
from BLOOM
70%
THC
6%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$28½ g
DNA MasterPiece OG - 1G
from Plug and Play
90%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Fire Alien Master
Strain
$61.61 g
123