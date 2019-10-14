Light up your day with our California compliant cannabis delivery service. Our mission at Emberz is to provide a connoisseur level of service, the finest quality products, and a uniquely exclusive experience. At Emberz we take pride in our team of professional drivers and our fleet of discreet eco-friendly vehicles. Every team member at Emberz is passionate and knowledgeable about cannabis and the benefits it provides to our community. #LightUpYourDay