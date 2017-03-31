YealotOfYahuwshua on September 16, 2017

The guy and gal here who I had the pleasure of working with are courteous, knowledgeable, friendly, and fair. I had purchased a few items and had a bad cartridge, so I took it back. They took it back with only reasonable questions, very fast, allowed me to upgrade to a better cartridge, then when I went to the ATM to cover the difference, they said don't worry about it and gave it to me. Very cool!! Such good customer service deserves to be recognized and these two awesome people are especially good at this. If I lived closed to this dispensary, it would probably be my main place to go.