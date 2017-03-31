SBeeee
4.6
10 reviews
Love this location and the wonderful bud tenders that help me find the perfect smoke everytime!
Great shop with great deals! My "go-to!"
THIS SHOP CLOSES WAYYYY TO EARLY!!
Best prices and selection in the Scappoose to Rainier dispensaries. Hawaiian owned with a great atmosphere and helpful, informed employees.
Absolutely fell in love with this dispensary and will no longer go anywhere else! The staff was exceedingly knowledgeable, pleasant, easy to work with, and is from Hawaii. They took the time (about 30 minutes) to give me an in depth understanding on each strain of flower as well as the different types of cartridges that they provided. And that is not even the best part, the product that they sell is top notch. The flower that I picked up was sticky, had no stems, great color, amazing smell, and gave me one of my best highs!
Extremely nice and helpful staff, you get a good deal for bud and even their five dollar grams your talking quantity and quality.
The guy and gal here who I had the pleasure of working with are courteous, knowledgeable, friendly, and fair. I had purchased a few items and had a bad cartridge, so I took it back. They took it back with only reasonable questions, very fast, allowed me to upgrade to a better cartridge, then when I went to the ATM to cover the difference, they said don't worry about it and gave it to me. Very cool!! Such good customer service deserves to be recognized and these two awesome people are especially good at this. If I lived closed to this dispensary, it would probably be my main place to go.
Bought some and it was full of stems and airy crap. WILL NOT go back and will tell all to not shop there.
We apologize that you were not satisfied. We try our best to bring in good product for our $5 gram price point but we missed the mark with this batch. We are fixing this by getting a brand new batch of new $5 grams on Monday. We would love to offer 10% on the entire store if you do return to Emerald City Dispensary. Thank you for the feedback.
Wonderful help for the elderly who are making their first try.at a medical dispensary. Kind, helpful and laid back with no time pressure from the knowledgeable staff. They suggested a roll on topical oil that has been a life saver in relieving the pain in my thumbs and wrists.
Great Custoner Servuce, very knowledgeable about products. The quality..well I'll only return when really needed for their weed is keifed and over trimmed and veru veru dry..no ick to any bud...