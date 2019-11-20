Follow
Deals
$99 OTD Ounces!
Valid 10/16/2019 – 12/1/2019
Check-in daily for our selection of Dank $99 OTD ounces!
Taxes included in the price, while supplies last.
All Products
Mac and Cheese
from Unknown Brand
17.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$111 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Space Ape
from Unknown Brand
22.18%
THC
0%
CBD
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Peyote Critical
from Unknown Brand
23.05%
THC
0%
CBD
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Black Cherry OG
from Unknown Brand
16.93%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Cherry OG
Strain
$111 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sueno
from Unknown Brand
26.09%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mimosa
from Unknown Brand
23.46%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
BBDXOG
from Unknown Brand
20.25%
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Castaway
from Unknown Brand
24%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Clementine
from Unknown Brand
25.76%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Tangie
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$50⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Gorilla Cookies
from Unknown Brand
22.88%
THC
0%
CBD
Gorilla Cookies
Strain
$65½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Jillybean (Seeded)
from Unknown Brand
14.61%
THC
0%
CBD
Jillybean
Strain
$78.07½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Mandarin Cookies (Seeded)
from Unknown Brand
18.49%
THC
0%
CBD
Mandarin Cookies
Strain
$78.07½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Skunkberry
from Unknown Brand
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Skunkberry
Strain
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Tsunami (CBD)
from Unknown Brand
0.52%
THC
13.88%
CBD
Sour Tsunami
Strain
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Str8 Lemonade
from Unknown Brand
14.95%
THC
0%
CBD
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Triple Chocolate Chip
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
710 Labs- Live Badder- 1g
from 710 Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$61.111 g
In-store only
710 Labs- Live Resin- 1g
from 710 Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$66.671 g
In-store only
710 Labs- Percy Live Rosin- 1g
from 710 Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$77.781 g
In-store only
Airo Pro- Vape Pen Cartridges- 500mg
from Airo Vapor
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45½ g
In-store only
AiroPro - CBD (1:1) - Buddha's Smile - .5g
from Airo Vapor
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$451
In-store only
AiroPro - CBD (2:1) - Harmonia - .5g
from Airo Vapor
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$451
In-store only
Concentrated Love
from Love's Oven
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$22.221 g
In-store only
Evolab- Alchemy Balance Cartridge- 500mg
from Evolab
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45½ g
In-store only
Evolab- Alchemy Cartridge- 500mg
from Evolab
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40½ g
In-store only
Evolab- CBx Sciences- Amplify iHit- 250mg
from Evolab
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30250 mg
In-store only
Evolab- CBx Sciences- Meditate iHit- 250mg
from Evolab
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30250 mg
In-store only
Evolab- Chroma Blueberry Cartridge- 500mg
from Evolab
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30½ g
In-store only
Evolab- Chroma Cartridge- 500mg
from Evolab
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$32½ g
In-store only
Evolab- Chroma All In One- 300mg
from Evolab
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$24300 mg
In-store only
Evolab- Chroma Refill Syringe- 1g
from Evolab
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$461 g
In-store only
Evolab- Chroma Strawberry Lemonade Cartridge- 500mg
from Evolab
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30½ g
In-store only
Evolab- Chroma Sweet Melon Cartridge- 500mg
from Evolab
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30½ g
In-store only
Evolab- Chroma Tropical Fruit Cartridge- 500mg
from Evolab
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30½ g
In-store only
Green Dot- FSE Live Resin- 1g
from Green Dot Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$55.561 g
In-store only
Green Dot- FSE Live Resin- 4g
from Green Dot Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$2004 G
In-store only
Green Dot- Full Spectrum Extract (FSE) Cartridge- 500mg
from Green Dot Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
Green Dot- Live Badder- 1g
from Green Dot Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$55.561 g
In-store only
Green Dot- Live Badder- 4g
from Green Dot Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$177.784 G
In-store only
