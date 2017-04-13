Welcome to Emerald Fields – the most trusted name in cannabis! Our store offers a full spectrum of the highest quality cannabis products available! We are open until MIDNIGHT, although please note that we lock our doors at 11:45 pm as this allows adequate time for our last guests to make their purchases! ABOUT US: Emerald Fields is a boutique-style, recreational marijuana dispensary chain proudly established in the great state of Colorado. Our mission at Emerald Fields is to cultivate a caring and professional atmosphere in which our guests can comfortably purchase the highest-quality cannabis products. Our curated selection features cannabis products at all price points, catering to a wide variety of guests and their specific needs in an environment providing the very best customer service. We are active and enthusiastic participants in the evolution of the marijuana industry while fully abiding by and respecting the law. Emerald Fields aims to have a positive impact in our communities by giving back in meaningful ways and contributing in a manner that enhances the well-being of our surrounding neighborhoods. Our Emerald Fields team actively works to eliminate any negative associations tied to the marijuana industry. We work diligently toward this goal by: • Equipping our staff with the most current knowledge of industry standards. • Providing our guests with a strong understanding of the product and its many uses. • Creating a safe and comfortable retail environment for purchasing cannabis products. Menu: Emerald Fields offers more than 250 cannabis products to choose from. They specialize in the highest-quality cultivars for the best price and carry top-shelf selections like Larry OG, Agent Orange, Super Silver Sour Diesel, Smurfette, SoCal Al, and Pink Poison. Emerald Fields is best known for White Walker, a Glendale customer favorite. Concentrate connoisseurs can enjoy designer dabs in Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid formulas or discreetly medicate with Pax Era Pods. Emerald Fields also carries syringes and vape cartridges that offer up to 1000 mg of THC/CBD. Our menu of edibles includes medicated baked goods and gummies as well as tablets and dew drops with dosages that range up to 1000 mg THC/CBD. Deals: Emerald Fields has a variety of deals and discounts available: • Emerald Fields offers a 10% discount to veterans and seniors. • Glendale medical marijuana patients who join their Canna-Care program will receive 30% off every purchase. • Customers can sign-up for Emerald Fields loyalty program in-store receive 15% off their purchase for the first 30 days and 10% off regular purchases. • Enjoy a tax-free marijuana discount twice a month at Emerald Fields (total discount of 22% for Loyalty Members). To stay updated with the latest deals and specials, Glendale customers can stay in touch by signing up for Emerald Field’s text messages or follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Locations: Emerald Fields is a marijuana dispensary located across from Target on East Virginia and Colorado Avenue. The dispensary doors are open to cannabis consumers from Glendale, Colfax, Denver, Aurora, and Lakewood. Emerald Fields also provides plenty of parking and provides safe access to top-quality cannabis products to customers in Manitou, Arvada, Littleton, Edgewater, Broomfield, and Golden.