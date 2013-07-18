11/21/2019 Updated Daily by 8:00 A.M. _________________________________________ | THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 21ST | Throwback Thursday! • BOGO Chroma Colors Cartridges! • B2G1 FREE Infusion Edibles! • $5 off Coupon for every 1/8th Purchased from Top Shelf! • $50 - Flights of Flower. 7-gram sampler of Mid-Tier Flower & get a FREE wings Pin! • Canned Food Drive going ALL of November, see details below! Must make purchase in order to participate in the food drive. (While Supplies Last. Discounts and Specials Do Not Stack. Check Leafly Menus for Strain Availability. Selection Varies by Location. Promotions are Subject to Change. Exclusions May Apply.) ____________________________________________ | HOPE BAGS FOR BREAST CANCER AWARENESS | Now Collecting Donations through the month of October! • Donate $3 and receive a Curaleaf Breast Cancer Awareness Pin • Donate $5 and receive a Curaleaf Breast Cancer Awareness Pin AND Lighter ____________________________________________ | CANNED FOOD DRIVE | Collecting for a Higher Purpose Let’s Show Our Community Cares! 2 Cans = 1 Shortie (.25g Pre-Roll) 5 Cans = 1 Curaroll (.5g Pre-Roll) 10 Cans = 1 Pre-Roll (1g Pre-Roll) 25 Cans = 1 5-Pack of Pre-Rolls (5 1g Pre-Rolls) Purchase Necessary. Legal Limits Apply. Valid Nov 1 – Dec 1, 2019. Ramen, Opened, Damaged or Expired Items Cannot Be Accepted. Recommended non-perishable items include tuna, beans, chilis, stews, soups, canned fruits and vegetables, canned chicken, peanut butter, boxed pasta and boxed cereal. ___________________________________________ | DEBIT & CREDIT | Unfortunately the system we use to accept Debit and Credit payments (Cultivate) is currently down. Cultivate is aware of the issue and has their team of engineers working hard to get the system up and running again. For now, we are only able to accept Cash and Hypur payments. We are very sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. ____________________________________________ | NON-CARD HOLDING GUESTS | Due to state compliance, we are no longer allowed to have guests without a Medical Marijuana Card in our dispensary. We are very sorry for the inconvenience this may cause to our patients. For those patients that need extra support when in the dispensary, we recommend looking into Caregiver Cards for a friend or loved one. This can be obtained at any certification center where Medical Marijuana Cards are issued. Thank you for understanding and being patient with us through recent changes. ____________________________________________ | FIRST TIME CURALEAF PATIENTS | First Visit: Buy One Get One FREE on Any Single Item in Store, with up to 1/4 oz of Flower or 1g Concentrates! (Excludes Grow Science & Private Reserve Flower.) Second Visit: FREE Pre-Roll OR $5 OFF with $20 Purchase! Third Visit: FREE Gram of Flower OR $10 OFF with $20 Purchase! (All three First Time Patient deals cannot be combined with any other discount or special. First Time Patient Specials are not valid if you have been to another Curaleaf location or if you were an Emerald patient.) _________________________________________ | SET WEEKLY DEALS | Munchie Monday: 25% OFF ALL Edibles! Triple Treat Tuesday: 3-for-$95 500mg Cartridges (Excludes HTE, Pods, & CBD) Weighted Wednesday: • $70 Half Ounces of Mid-Tier Flower! • $130 Ounces of Mid-Tier Flower! Throw Back Thursday: Receive a $5 OFF coupon to go towards future purchases for every eighth purchased from the Top Shelf flower tier! No limit! Coupon cannot be used on the same day and only one coupon use per transaction. TGI-Friday: • $55 Half Ounces of Baseline Flower! • $95 Ounces of Baseline Flower! • $24 Out-the-Door Mid-Tier Eighths of Flower! Tax included! Shatterday: • $55 Half Ounces of Baseline Flower! • $95 Ounces of Baseline Flower! • $24 Out-the-Door Mid-Tier Eighths of Flower! Tax included! • 20% OFF ALL Concentrates! (Excludes Cartridges) Stackable Select Sunday: • 25% OFF ALL Topicals & Tinctures, including New CBG Tincture! • Select any - or ALL - Daily Specials (Excludes Friday and other select promotions). Select only from the specials listed above. (Excludes Add-on Sales and Friday's Daily Special. While Supplies Last. No Additional Discounts Apply. Check Leafly Menu for Strain Availability. Selection Varies by Location.) _________________________________________ | EXTRA DEALS | Early Bird Special: • Monday through Thursday, from 8am-11am, Receive 20% OFF any product not already discounted! No limit! • Discount cannot be stacked with any other discount or special. Must be checked in by 11am. Birthday Deals: • FREE Pre-Roll (with $20 purchase) **OR** $5 OFF any $20 Purchase Anytime During your Birthday Month! • Visit Any Curaleaf AZ Location on Your Actual Birthday and Get a SECOND FREE Pre-Roll! Referral Program: • Puff, Puff, Pass... the savings on to your friends! Help a friend get an awesome First Time Patient BOGO and we'll give you 200 PTS on your account! (That's $10 for you!) • For each new patient referral when they redeem their deal at any Curaleaf AZ. No limit! (Sorry, new patients met for the first time in the lobby don't count.) FREE Pre-Rolls for Reviews: • FREE Pre-Roll with purchase when you leave us a review on Leafly, Weedmaps, Google, and Facebook! • Limit one redemption per week! That is FOUR FREE PRE-ROLLS every month by simply leaving us a review each week! • Proof of review is required at time of purchase. Receive 20% OFF ALL Regular Priced Item if you are a: • Senior (55+ years of age) • Veteran (Must present documentation once) • Dispensary Agent Card Holder (Must present DA Card) • Students (Must present documentation) (Some restriction may apply. Proper identification and documents is required. Specials cannot be combined with any other discount/promotion. Birthday Month and Day Promotion cannot be redeemed on the same day.) _________________________________________ #cbd #thc #medicalmarijuana #timelessvapes #theclear #infusionedibles #vapen #drip #concentrates #wax #tinctures #dispensary #dispensaries #cookies #brownie #soda #sublimeedibles #dogs #vape #weedmaps #google #Arizona #Phoenix #Gilbert #edibles #instagram