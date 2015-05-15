**Marijuana has intoxicating effects and may be habit forming. Marijuana can impair concentration, coordination, and judgement. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of marijuana. There may be health risks associated with consumption of this product. For use by adults twenty-one and older. Keep out of the reach of children.** Emerald Haze Cannabis Emporium is a new and best recreational marijuana retail store in the Renton Highlands, Washington. We were voted best recreational marijuana facility in Renton. Our friendly and knowledgeable staff are ready to serve the Renton Community and our neighbors who are 21years of age and beyond recreational marijuana. Our customers will immediately feel welcome when they visit our beautiful new facility. Come in and see our wide variety of the very best recreational cannabis strains, concentrates, and edibles at our recreational dispensary. We also have an awesome selection of bongs, pipes, and other paraphernalia for all of your smoking and vaping needs at our recreational dispensary! If you're looking for the highest quality of cannabis and legal marijuana products and stellar customer service, Emerald Haze Cannabis Emporium is the best recreational marijuana shop in the Pacific Northwest! We are also wheelchair accessible!