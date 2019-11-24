Deals
Sat, Nov. 23rd: ⚡️ Cresco Wax 2 for $36 and Shatter 2 for $40! 💕 Spend $35+ on Love, Carissa edibles & get a FREE 100mg Capsule Sample! ✨ Shatterday! 20% OFF All Concentrates (Excludes Bulk Caviar & Vapor Products. While supplies last. No additional discounts apply.) 🐍 Venom X Cartridges Daily 2 for $40! | New Flower | 🔥 | DAILY FLOWER PRICES | 🔥 Choice Tier Pricing: 1g - $7 | 1/8th - $20 | 1/4oz - $34 | 1/2oz - $68 | 1oz - $120 Premium Tier Pricing: 1g - $9 | 1/8th - $29 | 1/4oz - $49 | 1/2oz - $97 | 1oz - $170 Top Shelf Pricing: 1g - $12 | 1/8th - $34 | 1/4oz - $63 | 1/2oz - $125 | 1oz - $215 Reserve Tier Flower: 1g - $14 | 1/8 - $42 | 1/4 - $80 | 1/2 - $152 | Oz - $289 (All Promotions and Specials are while supplies last. No additional discounts apply.) ___________________________________________
Sat, Nov. 23rd: ⚡️ Cresco Wax 2 for $36 and Shatter 2 for $40! 💕 Spend $35+ on Love, Carissa edibles & get a FREE 100mg Capsule Sample! ✨ Shatterday! 20% OFF All Concentrates (Excludes Bulk Caviar & Vapor Products. While supplies last. No additional discounts apply.) 🐍 Venom X Cartridges Daily 2 for $40! | New Flower | 🔥 | DAILY FLOWER PRICES | 🔥 Choice Tier Pricing: 1g - $7 | 1/8th - $20 | 1/4oz - $34 | 1/2oz - $68 | 1oz - $120 Premium Tier Pricing: 1g - $9 | 1/8th - $29 | 1/4oz - $49 | 1/2oz - $97 | 1oz - $170 Top Shelf Pricing: 1g - $12 | 1/8th - $34 | 1/4oz - $63 | 1/2oz - $125 | 1oz - $215 Reserve Tier Flower: 1g - $14 | 1/8 - $42 | 1/4 - $80 | 1/2 - $152 | Oz - $289 (All Promotions and Specials are while supplies last. No additional discounts apply.) ___________________________________________