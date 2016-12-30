11/23/2019 Updated Daily by 8:00am (Mon-Sat) and by 9:00am (Sun) _______________________________________ NEW FIRST TIME: PATIENT SPECIALS Starting with BOGO on an 1/8th of flower or Any One Item up to $50! 2nd visit | Free PreRoll & Free Infusion Mini Edible with purchase! 3rd visit | Choose 20% Off Entire Order OR Select Cartridge BOGO! 4th visit | BOGO on A 1/4oz of Flower or Any One Item up to $100! (Exclusions may apply. Please see our Deals section for full FTP details. No additional discounts apply.) MMJ Patient Card Renewal Special | 20% OFF entire purchase of regular priced items!: Visit our location as an existing patient with a Renewed MMJ patient card, and receive 20% OFF entire purchase! (No additional discounts apply – senior, DA card holder, etc. 20% Off Discount must be used on first visit after Renewal.) _____ ______________________________________ *HOURS* Monday-Thursday | 8am-9pm ✨ Friday-Saturday | 8am-10pm ✨ Sunday | 9am-6pm 🛍 Leafly Pickup Now Available! | DAILY SPECIALS & PROMOTIONS | Sat, Nov. 23rd: ⚡️ Cresco Wax 2 for $36 and Shatter 2 for $40! 💕 Spend $35+ on Love, Carissa edibles & get a FREE 100mg Capsule Sample! ✨ Shatterday! 20% OFF All Concentrates (Excludes Bulk Caviar & Vapor Products. While supplies last. No additional discounts apply.) 🐍 Venom X Cartridges Daily 2 for $40! | New Flower | 🔥 | DAILY FLOWER PRICES | 🔥 Choice Tier Pricing: 1g - $7 | 1/8th - $20 | 1/4oz - $34 | 1/2oz - $68 | 1oz - $120 Premium Tier Pricing: 1g - $9 | 1/8th - $29 | 1/4oz - $49 | 1/2oz - $97 | 1oz - $170 Top Shelf Pricing: 1g - $12 | 1/8th - $34 | 1/4oz - $63 | 1/2oz - $125 | 1oz - $215 Reserve Tier Flower: 1g - $14 | 1/8 - $42 | 1/4 - $80 | 1/2 - $152 | Oz - $289 (All Promotions and Specials are while supplies last. No additional discounts apply.) ___________________________________________ | UPCOMING PROMOTIONS | | ONGOING PROMOTIONS | 🐍 Venom X Cartridges 2 for $40 DAILY! 🚀 Monday & Wednesday 20% Off Item 9 Happy Hour 6pm-8pm ONLY! ✨ Every Wednesday: Select Elite 500mg Carts | 2 for $50 OR 3 for $65! and 1000mg | 2 for $80 OR 3 for $110! 💥 Every Thursday: PAX Pods 2 for $70 OR 3 for $99! Hours: Monday-Thursday | 8am-9pm ✨ Friday-Saturday | 8am-10pm ✨ Sunday | 9am-6pm ___________________________________________ | EMERALD PHOENIX DEALS | CARD RENEWAL SPECIAL | 20% OFF entire purchase (No additional discounts apply – senior, DA card holder, etc. 20% Off Discount must be used on first visit after Renewal.) VETERANS 10% OFF All regular priced items SENIORS 65+ 10% OFF All regular priced items DISPENSARY AGENTS 15% Off of purchase.) FRIEND REFERRALS | Refer a friend new to Emerald Phoenix, get a Free select preroll! _____________________________________________ | THE EMERALD ADVANTAGE | *"What you see is what you pay!"* Tax is included! _____________________________________________ #cbd #thc #medicalmarijuana #timelessvapes #theclear #infusionedibles #vapen #drip #concentrates #wax #tinctures #dispensary #dispensaries #cookies #brownie #weedmaps #soda #sublimeedibles #dogs #google #arizona #phoenix #gilbert #vape