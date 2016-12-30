Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
11/23/2019 Updated Daily by 8:00am (Mon-Sat) and by 9:00am (Sun)
_______________________________________
NEW FIRST TIME: PATIENT SPECIALS Starting with BOGO on an 1/8th of flower or Any One Item up to $50!
2nd visit | Free PreRoll & Free Infusion Mini Edible with purchase!
3rd visit | Choose 20% Off Entire Order OR Select Cartridge BOGO!
4th visit | BOGO on A 1/4oz of Flower or Any One Item up to $100!
(Exclusions may apply. Please see our Deals section for full FTP details. No additional discounts apply.)
MMJ Patient Card Renewal Special | 20% OFF entire purchase of regular priced items!:
Visit our location as an existing patient with a Renewed MMJ patient card, and receive 20% OFF entire purchase!
(No additional discounts apply – senior, DA card holder, etc. 20% Off Discount must be used on first visit after Renewal.)
_____ ______________________________________
*HOURS*
Monday-Thursday | 8am-9pm ✨ Friday-Saturday | 8am-10pm ✨ Sunday | 9am-6pm
🛍 Leafly Pickup Now Available!
| DAILY SPECIALS & PROMOTIONS |
Sat, Nov. 23rd:
⚡️ Cresco Wax 2 for $36 and Shatter 2 for $40!
💕 Spend $35+ on Love, Carissa edibles & get a FREE 100mg Capsule Sample!
✨ Shatterday! 20% OFF All Concentrates (Excludes Bulk Caviar & Vapor Products. While supplies last.
No additional discounts apply.)
🐍 Venom X Cartridges Daily 2 for $40!
| New Flower |
🔥 | DAILY FLOWER PRICES | 🔥
Choice Tier Pricing:
1g - $7 | 1/8th - $20 | 1/4oz - $34 | 1/2oz - $68 | 1oz - $120
Premium Tier Pricing:
1g - $9 | 1/8th - $29 | 1/4oz - $49 | 1/2oz - $97 | 1oz - $170
Top Shelf Pricing:
1g - $12 | 1/8th - $34 | 1/4oz - $63 | 1/2oz - $125 | 1oz - $215
Reserve Tier Flower:
1g - $14 | 1/8 - $42 | 1/4 - $80 | 1/2 - $152 | Oz - $289
(All Promotions and Specials are while supplies last. No additional discounts apply.)
___________________________________________
| UPCOMING PROMOTIONS |
| ONGOING PROMOTIONS |
🐍 Venom X Cartridges 2 for $40 DAILY!
🚀 Monday & Wednesday 20% Off Item 9 Happy Hour 6pm-8pm ONLY!
✨ Every Wednesday: Select Elite 500mg Carts | 2 for $50 OR 3 for $65! and 1000mg | 2 for $80 OR 3 for $110!
💥 Every Thursday: PAX Pods 2 for $70 OR 3 for $99!
Hours: Monday-Thursday | 8am-9pm ✨ Friday-Saturday | 8am-10pm ✨ Sunday | 9am-6pm ___________________________________________
| EMERALD PHOENIX DEALS |
CARD RENEWAL SPECIAL | 20% OFF entire purchase
(No additional discounts apply – senior, DA card holder, etc. 20% Off Discount must be used on first visit after Renewal.)
VETERANS 10% OFF All regular priced items
SENIORS 65+ 10% OFF All regular priced items
DISPENSARY AGENTS 15% Off of purchase.)
FRIEND REFERRALS | Refer a friend new to Emerald Phoenix, get a Free select preroll!
_____________________________________________
| THE EMERALD ADVANTAGE |
*"What you see is what you pay!"* Tax is included!
_____________________________________________
