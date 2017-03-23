Located at the northern tip of the Emerald Triangle, we carry Southern Oregon's widest variety of high quality indoor flower, edibles, extracts, concentrates, CBD's, and topicals. Our mission is to provide safe and comfortable access to the finest quality and most exciting variety of cannabis products. We are a locally owned and operated business, and our proud to serve the Medford area, and greater Medford area including Phoenix, Talent, Ashland, White City, Eagle Point, Grants Pass, and Klamath Falls.

In addition to our large selection of THC products, we carry one of the most extensive lines of CBD products in Oregon. We carry over 50 different lines of hemp and cannabis based CBD products from Grön, Select, Who Oil, Wild West Growers, She Don't Know, Winberry Farms, Peak Extracts, Mr. Moxey's, Dirty Arm Farm and more.

We are a bilingual Dispensary. Se habla ESPAÑOL!