Follow
Emerald Triangle Dispensary - Klamath Falls
(541) 851-9152
481 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 216
Show All 92
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$266
Staff picks
Dirty Arm Farm - Tincture - Adabinol 440mg
from Dirty Arm Farm
440mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$72each
In-store only
Strawberry White Chocolate - 10 Pk
from Wyld
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$21each
In-store only
All Products
Blue Magoo - 15.24% (I)
from Harpers Highlands
15.24%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Magoo
Strain
$9.61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
OG18 - 26.6% (I)
from Dank Brothers
26.6%
THC
0.09%
CBD
OG #18
Strain
$7.21 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
GG - 23.08% (H)
from Dank Brothers
23.08%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$7.21 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
GMO Cookies - 29.54% (H)
from Wee Farms
29.54%
THC
0.08%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$14.41 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Watermelon Lifesavers - 29.23% (H)
from Wee Farms
29.23%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Watermelon Lifesavers
Strain
$14.41 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Chocolate Haze (S) THC:22.66%
from Emerald Fields Cannabis
22.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolate OG
Strain
$9.61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
CBG Hemp (H) THC: .2% CBD: 17.2%
from Extent Solutions
0.2%
THC
17.23%
CBD
CBG Hemp
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Jager OG 1:1 (I) THC: 7.8% CBD: 9.2%
from Emerald Fields Cannabis
7.81%
THC
9.2%
CBD
JGR
Strain
$9.61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Kush Hemp (H) THC: 0.7% CBD: 15.7%
from Extent Solutions
0.7%
THC
15.73%
CBD
Kush Hemp
Strain
$9.61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Cascade - THC: 28.05% (H)
from Rogue Gold
28.05%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Cascade
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Cookies and Cream - THC: 26.07% (H)
from Rogue Gold
26.07%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookies and Cream
Strain
$9.61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Do Si Do - 27.64% (I)
from Kumba Hills Farms
87.64%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Golden Pineapple - THC: 20.5% (H)
from Dank Brothers
20.5%
THC
0.7%
CBD
Golden Pineapple
Strain
$9.61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Guicy G - 18.61% (H)
from Kumba Hills Farms
18.61%
THC
0%
CBD
Guicy G
Strain
$4.81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
King Louis XIII - THC: 24.9% (I)
from Pistil Point Premium Cannabis
24.9%
THC
0%
CBD
King Louis XIII
Strain
$9.61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Memory Loss - THC: 21.78% (S)
from Pacific Grove
21.78%
THC
0%
CBD
Memory Loss
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mimosa - THC: 24.27% (H)
from Wee Farms
24.27%
THC
0.7%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$9.61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Over-Flo - THC: 27.06% (H)
from Pacific Grove
27.06%
THC
0%
CBD
Over-Flo
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
RudeBoi OG - THC: 26.3% (I)
from Dank Brothers
26.3%
THC
0.05%
CBD
RudeBoi OG
Strain
$9.61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sundae Driver - THC: 27.73% (H)
from Wee Farms
27.73%
THC
0.7%
CBD
Sundae Driver
Strain
$14.41 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Super Glue - THC: 23.8% (H)
from Pistil Point Premium Cannabis
27.57%
THC
0%
CBD
Superglue
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Super Jack - 25.2% (S)
from Pistil Point Premium Cannabis
25.2%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Super Jack
Strain
$14.41 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Super Silver Haze - 24.6% (S)
from Cascadia Premium
24.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Silver Haze
Strain
$9.61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Tropic Truffle - THC:22.1% (H)
from Kumba Hills Farms
22.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Tropic Thunder
Strain
$9.61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Tropsantos - THC: 21.37% (H)
from Rolen Stone Farms
21.37%
THC
0%
CBD
Tropsantos
Strain
$7.21 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Zookies - THC: 27.8% (H)
from Zookies
27.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Zookies
Strain
$14.41 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
RSO 1g- Rude Punch (I)
from Dr. Jolly's
58.33%
THC
3.1%
CBD
Rude Punch
Strain
$361 g
In-store only
RSO 1g- Fire OG (H)
from Dr. Jolly's
66.29%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Fire OG
Strain
$361 g
In-store only
RSO 1g- Glue (S)
from Dr. Jolly's
61.9%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Glue
Strain
$361 g
In-store only
Dab Factory - 1G Jar Extract - GSC
from Dab Factory
70.1%
THC
0%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$14.41 g
In-store only
RSO 1g- East Fork Blend [HIGH CBD]
from Dr. Jolly's
23.57%
THC
50.31%
CBD
East Fork Blend
Strain
$361 g
In-store only
.5g Dip Stick - Ghost OG (I)
from Karma Originals
183.7mg
THC
0.27mg
CBD
Ghost OG
Strain
$15.61 g
In-store only
1g Dip Stick - Sour Diesel (S)
from Karma Originals
187.3mg
THC
0.82mg
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$15.61 g
In-store only
.5g Dip Stick - Sour Diesel (S)
from Karma Originals
184.8mg
THC
0.58mg
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$15.61 g
In-store only
RSO 1g- CVNDYLAND (S)
from Dr. Jolly's
64.88%
THC
0.01%
CBD
CVNDYLAND
Strain
$361 g
In-store only
WLE - 1G Pull 'N' Snap - Vortex (S)
from White Label Extracts
68.53%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Vortex
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
1G Live Resin Diamonds - Hot Rod (H)
from White Label Extracts
80.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Hot Rod
Strain
$481 g
In-store only
1G Live Resin Sugar Sauce - TangieLand (H)
from White Label Extracts
73%
THC
0%
CBD
TangieLand
Strain
$421 g
In-store only
12345 ... 13