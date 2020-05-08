Trevvnasty on May 20, 2020

I bought a cartridge here like a week ago and it started getting hella clogged and I brought it in to return it ( it was a higher culture live resin cart so it wasn’t cheap) and the guy tells me that it’s fine that I just have to heat it up before I hit it . And I’ve had a higher culture cart before it lasted me over 2 weeks . But this one ran out in 4 days because I kept sucking the wax into my mouth I have pictures with the date and everything but I think I’m not buying carts here ever again because of the fact that I know the cart wasn’t working properly but the employee was just gonna let me walk out with a busted ass cart