Looking for a safe and comfortable place that has a wide variety with low cost and great quality products?! Emerald Coast Cannabis is your Bremerton spot to shop! ECC started in East Bremerton in 2011 as Emerald Coast Collective, now located on Callow Ave across from Safeway in the heart of West Bremerton. With years of experience and medical background, we not only sell cannabis, we educate you on what's available, how to use the wide variety of products, what the laws are in Washington state and almost anything cannabis related! There is parking on both sides of the building and easy street/wheelchair access. The friendly knowledgeable staff along with the warm homey atmosphere makes ECC the safe haven you're looking for when purchasing your cannabis needs.