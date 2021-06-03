Shop by category
Your recently viewed
Staff favorites
Flower
Concentrates
Edibles
Cartridges
Pre-rolls
Accessories
Other
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.shop all
About this dispensary
Emjay Cannabis Delivery (South)
Top cannabis products at unbeatable prices, with free ASAP delivery to your front door. First-time customers can use promo code: 35LEAF for 35% off your first order at heyemjay . com UNBEATABLE PRICES And free delivery. The cost is the same as what you pay in-store. MASSIVE SELECTION Over 700 products. More than any other delivery service. FAST DELIVERY AT YOUR CONVENIENCE Opt for ASAP delivery or schedule a time that works for you. Checkout our ASAP menu at heyemjay . com SAFE PRODUCTS All our products adhere to the most rigorous testing and safety standards. We only sell our tried-and-true favorites. PAYMENT We currently accept debit cards, cash and Hypur to pay securely at online checkout.