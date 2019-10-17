A Nationwide Company with Local Focus. Here at Cresco Encanto we saw a wonderful opportunity to serve the Valley of Arizona by providing a compassionate partner in the pursuit of alternative methods of pain relief. We’ve taken a personal stake in ensuring that every interaction you have with us leaves you more informed, more confident, and more at peace in your journey to find tranquility of mind and body. Cresco has always strived towards one goal: partnering with individual patients to deliver guidance and care through the medical cannabis process. Whether you have experience with medical marijuana or are exploring it for the first time, you will be guided through your entire experience by our knowledgeable Patient Care Coordinators and Patient Care Specialists.