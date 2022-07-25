Best strains in Santa Fe to date. They carry a good amount of popular strains (gelato, cookies, runtz, etc..) and everything is available to smell and scope. The prices are general to the area maybe a bit more for the real exotic cuts they have but the quality offered here surpasses many if not all the other dispensaries in Santa Fe currently. Their oreoz strain goes for $17 a g, but you do get a better price on 8ths (3.5 gs) and quarters (7 gs). I believe i paid $5 for an 8th of that same strain (plus $5 for a tip). the tenders are friendly and offer plenty of information, i quizzed a couple of them. They offer daily fruit water helps beat the heat while you wait, which isn't usually long. Every time i've been the wait is well under 5 min. Overall id consider this a boutique dispensary. Great for the novice who always wants the good stuff and doesn't need to learn and also a freaking candy store for the advanced pothead that needs to know everything.