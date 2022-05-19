We came up from Ohio last Saturday and we checked this place out. The people working were very friendly and helpful. We got some Endo bud and it is something else!! We'll be by every time we turn up in Adrian from now on!
All of the workers at this store are as sweet as the products they sell! They also have great displays. Astra, I believe, helped me pick out some of the best sauce I’ve had and even reassured me/answered my questions.
Will definitely be coming back 😍
This was our first visit to this location, they have such a great vibe in this place, everyone is super knowledgeable, the product is BOMB, like am I high, then you are stupid giggly, like, yep, I am. Also, I am not big on edibles, but DPutten suggested these UBaked Bar, holy smokes, that one got me. Like, for real, edibles makes me roll my eyes when people say "Oh yeah, this one will hit you hard.." like "no, yo, it won't"...UBaked, it hit my ass hard. Thank you Endo for being so bad ass awesome. Did I click my heels when I left this place, HELL yeah I did!
This was the first time visiting here. The one in Adrian is a old bank, and it gives off a really cool, mellow vibe. The company name and logo are enough to stand up, in my opinion. The staff in there were not only very cool, positive, friendly, and professional, but were also very helpful and willing to help me out…And I walked out of there feeling taken care of and happy. Satisfied customer; will be returning back soon. Definitely recommend this to others. And a special shout out to Hayley—thank you again. Stop by there if you have a chance!
☸️🕉☯️☮️🙏