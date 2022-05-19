This was our first visit to this location, they have such a great vibe in this place, everyone is super knowledgeable, the product is BOMB, like am I high, then you are stupid giggly, like, yep, I am. Also, I am not big on edibles, but DPutten suggested these UBaked Bar, holy smokes, that one got me. Like, for real, edibles makes me roll my eyes when people say "Oh yeah, this one will hit you hard.." like "no, yo, it won't"...UBaked, it hit my ass hard. Thank you Endo for being so bad ass awesome. Did I click my heels when I left this place, HELL yeah I did!