Follow
Enlighten Alaska
907-290-8559
162 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 135
Show All 29
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$404
Deals
Early burn and Night Cap: Any 3x half-gram pre-rolls for $20
Every day during the first two and last two hours of the day. Pick any three 0.5g pre-rolls for $20
Discount applies to first two hours and last two hours of each business day.
Early burn and Night Cap: Any 3x half-gram pre-rolls for $20
Every day during the first two and last two hours of the day. Pick any three 0.5g pre-rolls for $20
Discount applies to first two hours and last two hours of each business day.
All Products
Lemon Meringue by The Fire Supply
from The Fire Supply
25.58%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Meringue
Strain
$181 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Birds of Paradise by Peace Frog Botanicals
from Peace Frog Botanicals
17.3%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Birds of Paradise
Strain
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
MAC by Snowcapped Gardens
from Snowcapped Gardens
21.99%
THC
0%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$181 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Mikado by Thirdstate
from Thirdstate
15.81%
THC
0.31%
CBD
Mikado
Strain
$32⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Frozen Tangerines by Aurora Blaze
from Aurora Blaze
20.84%
THC
0.29%
CBD
Frozen Tangerines
Strain
$161 g
+1 more size
In-store only
OG Banner by Tanana Herb Co.
from Tanana Herb Co.
22.19%
THC
0.06%
CBD
OG Banner
Strain
$161 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Platinum Huckleberry Cookies by Peace Frog Botanicals
from Peace Frog Botanicals
19.73%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Platinum Huckleberry Cookies
Strain
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
GG4 by Stoned Salmon Farms
from Stoned Salmon Farms
17.61%
THC
0.05%
CBD
GG4
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Blue Magoo Cookies by Peace Frog Botanicals
from Peace Frog Botanicals
15.87%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Blue Magoo
Strain
$121 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Big Smooth by The Fire Supply
from The Fire Supply
16.68%
THC
0%
CBD
Big Smooth
Strain
$161 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Honey Badger Haze by Peace Frog Botanicals
from Peace Frog Botanicals
17.18%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Honey Badger Haze
Strain
$161 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Alpenglow by Alaska Rustic
from Alaska Rustic
21.22%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Alpenglow
Strain
$58⅛ oz
In-store only
CBD Critical Cure by Parallel 64
from Parallel 64
5.4%
THC
9.18%
CBD
CBD Critical Cure
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Island Sweet Skunk by Aurora Blaze
from Aurora Blaze
18.03%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Island Sweet Skunk
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Mandarin Cookies by Tanana Herb Co.
from Tanana Herb Co.
18.88%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Mandarin Cookies
Strain
$161 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Coco haze by Tanana Herb Co.
from Tanana Herb Co.
19.34%
THC
0.58%
CBD
Coco haze
Strain
$161 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Trippin Trapper by Herbal Instincts
from Herbal Instincts
15.18%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Trippin Trapper
Strain
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Bowser 24 by Snowcapped Gardens
from Snowcapped Gardens
22.72%
THC
0%
CBD
Bowser 24
Strain
$181 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Arctic Skunk by Peace Frog Botanicals
from Peace Frog Botanicals
16.49%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Arctic Skunk
Strain
$141 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Dosi Punch by Peace Frog Botanicals
from Peace Frog Botanicals
23.81%
THC
1.12%
CBD
Dosi Punch
Strain
$181 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Peyote Cookies by Thirdstate
from Thirdstate
18.12%
THC
0.45%
CBD
Peyote Cookies
Strain
$141 g
In-store only
Black Lime x Tangie by AKO Farms
from AKO FARMS
20.23%
THC
1.38%
CBD
Black Lime x Tangie
Strain
$181 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
It's It by Guest Services
from Guest Services
18.28%
THC
0.06%
CBD
It's It
Strain
$161 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Mango Haze CBD by Top Hat
from Top Hat
4.86%
THC
10.3%
CBD
Mango Haze CBD
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Ice Cream Cake by Bodhi Tree Wellness
from Bodhi Tree Wellness
22.06%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$161 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Inzane In The Membrane by Tanana Herb Co.
from Tanana Herb Co.
17.49%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Inzane In The Membrane
Strain
$161 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Sundae Driver by AKO Farms
from AKO FARMS
16.41%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Sundae Driver
Strain
$161 g
In-store only
Northern Sky OG by Herbal Instincts
from Herbal Instincts
18.54%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Northern Sky OG
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Jack Attack by Tanana Herb Co.
from Tanana Herb Co.
21.07%
THC
0.33%
CBD
Jack Attack
Strain
$161 g
+1 more size
In-store only
God's Gift by Tanana Herb Co.
from Tanana Herb Co.
19.49%
THC
0.05%
CBD
God's Gift
Strain
$161 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Skywalker OG by Lady Gray Growing
from Lady Gray Growing
18.84%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Skywalker OG
Strain
$181 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Cosmic Queen by Herbal Instincts
from Herbal Instincts
18.54%
THC
0.53%
CBD
Cosmic Queen
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Wedding Cake by AKO Farms
from AKO FARMS
22.39%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$181 g
In-store only
Durban Poison by GOOD AK
from GOOD AK
21.64%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$181 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Colorado Chem by Tanana Herb Co.
from Tanana Herb Co.
18.63%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Colorado Chem
Strain
$161 g
In-store only
Kimbo Kush by Alaska Rustic
from Alaska Rustic
18.36%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Kimbo Kush
Strain
$58⅛ oz
In-store only
Fresh Mango Guava Distillate by Einstein Labs
from Einstein Labs
73.13%
THC
0.28%
CBD
Fresh Mango Guava
Strain
$55½ g
In-store only
Pure Grape Bubblegum Dart Distillate by Einstein Labs
from Einstein Labs
62.41%
THC
0.23%
CBD
Pure Grape Bubblegum Dart
Strain
$55½ g
In-store only
Ak 47 Distillate by Einstein Labs
from Einstein Labs
73.62%
THC
1.76%
CBD
AK-47
Strain
$44½ g
In-store only
Pure Super Lemone Haze Distillate by Einstein Labs
from Einstein Labs
68.37%
THC
0.46%
CBD
Pure Super Lemone Haze
Strain
$951 g
In-store only
12345