Our mission is to provide the Anchorage community with high-quality cannabis products that promote healthy living, wellness, and a happy, elevated lifestyle. We aim to provide a one-of-a-kind retail cannabis experience to all of our visitors. Whether you are shopping for recreational use, seeking therapeutic relief, or are a first-time user, you should feel safe and well informed before you enjoy your purchase. This is the Enlighten Alaska experience. Our highly informed bud tending staff provide a personalized experience for all our customers. We partner with cultivators and manufacturers across all of Alaska so that we can provide a wide selection of high-quality products that can be enjoyed with any budget.