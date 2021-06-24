From my entrance to my exit, the entire staff were extremely friendly and efficient. My Budtender (Hannah) was very knowledgeable about the products currently available. Although the dispensary is small, it is very clean, and well organized. Social distancing still was in place. I felt safe, which is very important to me! I was in and out in 7 minutes with no wait! Also, Maryann was ver helpful with info. I will definitely be returning soon. Thanks Enlightened mount prospect 🌞