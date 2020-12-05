We're a little biased cause it's our store :) but we do love it here! Enlightened Herb Cannabis is housed in a quaint historic church building in beautiful Black Diamond, Alberta. We are a small store with a thoughtfully curated menu-we pride ourselves on helping you discover unique strains with a focus on craft micro-growers who are doing it right. We specialize in carrying a wide range of CBD products for those who want the benefits of cannabis without the psychoactive effects. We also carry a great selection of everyday and specialty cannabis accessories and books including items from local artisans. We wanted to note that we ARE open on Sundays from 11am to 7pm.