I loved everything except whenever I went it was cash only.
thicksmoke876
on April 21, 2019
Flowers are inconsistent, sometimes you get nice nugs and other times you get popcorn nugs, regardless of what kind you get it usually needs a better trim. Overall taste and strength of the flowers vary depending on the strain, the more expensive strains are actually pretty nice. They don't sell oz's of strains, the highest you can get in one jar is 7grams (thanks for the collection of jars). The oil pens could be way better because most of them clog, leak, and each cartridge comes filled to a different level making me think it is not properly measured. After months of disappointment and complaining I talked to a manager in person about a cartridge that looked less than half full when received, they tried to sell me on a story that they have recently switch cartridges making it look less full and everything should be in order with functionality. When I reached home I compared the new cartridge to an older one and it was the exact same cartridge. Kind of over it but no other choice in Kingston, yet.
MallyMalMal
on March 4, 2019
I love the medical cannabis,epican jamaica to greatest!
Sageist
on February 5, 2019
Love this place‼️
snoopyfanatic
on December 10, 2018
Lovely location, friendly bud tenders, easy process to get set up and reasonable prices.