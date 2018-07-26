thicksmoke876 on April 21, 2019

Flowers are inconsistent, sometimes you get nice nugs and other times you get popcorn nugs, regardless of what kind you get it usually needs a better trim. Overall taste and strength of the flowers vary depending on the strain, the more expensive strains are actually pretty nice. They don't sell oz's of strains, the highest you can get in one jar is 7grams (thanks for the collection of jars). The oil pens could be way better because most of them clog, leak, and each cartridge comes filled to a different level making me think it is not properly measured. After months of disappointment and complaining I talked to a manager in person about a cartridge that looked less than half full when received, they tried to sell me on a story that they have recently switch cartridges making it look less full and everything should be in order with functionality. When I reached home I compared the new cartridge to an older one and it was the exact same cartridge. Kind of over it but no other choice in Kingston, yet.