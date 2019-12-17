I've been shopping at Seaweed for my medicine (I have chronic pain for a number of reasons, as well as insomnia, all of which benefit from marijuana therapy) as well as my recreational needs for about 3 months. Both owner and staff are very helpful, but most of the reason I've been so loyal to the store is that the store's culture emphasizes knowledge of marijuana AS medicine. I've benefited regularly from their great knowledge base in my ongoing treatment with cannabis of several conditions. The only reason I'm giving the store 4 stars in atmosphere is that the lounge is going to be great when it's decorated, but it's really not up yet, and both the lobby and lounge have the feel of too much space for what is going on. Another comment? A certain amount of frustration with finding something I love, and then finding that Seaweed doesn't have it again when I want it. However, quality and service are absolutely TOP NOTCH and I would DEFINITELY refer a friend to Seaweed!