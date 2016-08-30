Located in the historic Quarry Hills section of West Quincy, Ermont is committed to expanding the availability of medical marijuana for patients in Massachusetts. The menu below is a sample of the strains and products we have available, but our updated daily menu can be accessed on our website. Our friendly, knowledgeable staff is committed to ensuring that each Patient has an exceptional experience at Ermont. Appointments are no longer necessary so visit us any day of the week. See you soon.