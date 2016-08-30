SPEND $350 in a single visit, get $15 off that purchase.
SPEND $100 on a purchase, get the $3.50 cashless ATM fee waive.
FIRST TIME PATIENTS: Spend $200 on your first purchase and receive $100 off that purchase. OR Spend $100 on each of your first two purchases and receive $50 off those purchases.
10% off for Financial Hardship
15% off for Veterans with a VA Card, military ID, or a Veteran logo on their driver's license
10% off your purchase for registered RMD employees every Monday.
Bring in and reuse your exit bag, and receive $1 off your purchase. One redemption per purchase only. Bags must be in clean, reusable condition.
Spend $100 on your purchase and receive $50 off the purchase. *Caregivers do not receive a first time customer discount, however the first time discount may be redeemed by a caregiver for their patient if the patient is unable to come in. Must be used withing 45 days of your Virtual Gateway Renewal date.
For every exit bag or dram reused, get two Baker Loyalty points toward your 110 points for 20% off. This includes 1 gram, 3.5 gram, 7 gram, 14 gram, 28 gram, pre-roll containers, and edibles and mini-pack tins. This does NOT include both screw in or disposable cartridges.*