sour300
Just go to mayflower medicinals it is the exact same flower they just mark up prices here
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.6
10 reviews
Just go to mayflower medicinals it is the exact same flower they just mark up prices here
I’ve been going to ermont since they opened. It was great at first but has gone completely downhill for that past 8 months. They don’t have any of their own flower haven’t in months. I ask every time I’m in and it’s always either next week or the next day. Never happens. Their grow is obviously having major problems. Only takes 60-73 days to flower plus two weeks to cure. The staff isn’t knowledgeable at all. I was told I should buy a dart pod because it produces a bigger vape cloud and the oil is cleaner than the other cartridges. What! Sometimes you have to deal with insanely loud crappy rap music or. I would not recommend this place, shop somewhere that can consistently produce their own flower.
I'm sorry to see Ermont in a slow decline. The venture seems to be experiencing some bad times. They're buying flower wholesale and reselling products from other dispensaries; which means the patients are paying a premium for medicine. This week, Ermont hasn't had flower for a few days straight! A MM dispensary without flower?
Place has gone down hill, selection is nearly nothing, staff isn’t the most knowledgeable and prices are absurd. Sad to see this place will be going rec and they can’t even take care of their patients only green they care about is $$ because their selection is the worst in the state and their quality is sub par. They are constantly wholesaling and the bud they do bring in is meh at best.
Needs a better selection of flowers. The staff is super friendly location is easy and convenient. You guys need a better interior design though, just saying.
Dart carts $75 wow. 25% mark up from INSA. INSA charges $60. Simple math something Ermont can’t do.
Dear Megrdp_123, We are currently having to wholesale some of our products and that means unfortunately at times we can not have the same prices. We buy our wholesale at prices that we can not control which at times can be higher prices. Our intention is never to have higher prices but at times we are in the mercy of what our purchase price is. We are having to hop on a call and share more.
The people working there are always kind and genuinely want to help. The menu and variety of products is superior compared to other dispensaries in the area.
Thank you for the kind words Spillbud420. We work very hard to serving and caring for you all!
I will not be returning to this location and will be calling this dispensary after the experience I had with them yesterday. I went twice for there first time patient discounts. The first time they overcharged me. The second time the manager there did give me a credit for the employees mistake. I got the same employee twice not only was he rude he couldn’t even calculate simple math and needed his hand held by the manager through the whole transaction. If I owned this dispensary I would be embarrassed by the incompetent staff I had on my team. The reason I’m so upset is not only did the mess up the math once they did it twice and also gave me two totally different strains that I requested. Very upsetting Ermont you need to get your shit together or you will have no patients left!!
Good afternoon Drewman22, We wanted to follow up and see if you were contacted and if your issue has been resolved. We apologizes for this experience and hope you will give us a second chance. Thank you.
The tier level i think is stupid, we have to pay even more for medicine because they feel the need to charge more if the thc content is 21% and up. Secondly the variety of edibles has dropped significantly. As someone with diabetes i dont want to always eat chocolate bar or gummies to get my dose. I really miss the the drinks and pizza they sold over a year ago would not recommend. people do a good job though helping out
This is my number one dispensary. They have the best selection of flower BY FAR. And the strains are of all types from different genetic lines. They are not just a thousand hybrids of a couple original strains. -*cough*cough*patriotcare*cough*- The owner is always mad cool. The place has a real chill vibe. Everyone is laid back. They know what the hell they are talking about if you need help, but other than that they are just kicking with you while you grab some bud. You would totally sit and burn one there while you and finish listening to their take on the game or on one of any number of topics ranging from growing pot to quantum entanglement. If you want literally dozens of quite different strains to choose from and you’d like to buy that pot from a group of kats who are intelligent, interesting and interested as fuck and also know a few things about bomb ass weed, go to Ermont Inc. It feels like your swinging by your buddy’s basement apartment to grab some ridiculous nugs before you go out. (But you don’t rip tubes with him before you bounce....) ...And that’s the way buying weed, is supposed to feel. 🌱