DrowningInEntropy on June 3, 2019

This is my number one dispensary. They have the best selection of flower BY FAR. And the strains are of all types from different genetic lines. They are not just a thousand hybrids of a couple original strains. -*cough*cough*patriotcare*cough*- The owner is always mad cool. The place has a real chill vibe. Everyone is laid back. They know what the hell they are talking about if you need help, but other than that they are just kicking with you while you grab some bud. You would totally sit and burn one there while you and finish listening to their take on the game or on one of any number of topics ranging from growing pot to quantum entanglement. If you want literally dozens of quite different strains to choose from and you’d like to buy that pot from a group of kats who are intelligent, interesting and interested as fuck and also know a few things about bomb ass weed, go to Ermont Inc. It feels like your swinging by your buddy’s basement apartment to grab some ridiculous nugs before you go out. (But you don’t rip tubes with him before you bounce....) ...And that’s the way buying weed, is supposed to feel. 🌱