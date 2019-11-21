Follow
Essence Vegas - West
(702) 500-1714
586 products
First-Time Patient Discount (MED PATIENTS)
In-State: Purchase and 1/8 get a select 1/8 for $1. Out-of-State: Get a free pre-roll.
Must have valid ID. Cannot have visited any of the three Essence locations previously. Valid once. ***DISCOUNTS CANNOT BE COMBINED WITH TEXT, EMAIL OR IN STORE SPECIALS/DEALS.***
All Products
Sunkissed
from Desert Grown Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$15.51 g
+1 more size
In-store only
VCM
from Green Life Productions
___
THC
___
CBD
$53.5⅛ oz
In-store only
Stardust OG
from Cannabiotix
___
THC
___
CBD
$53.5⅛ oz
In-store only
Rainmaker
from Green & Gold Supply Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$15.51 g
In-store only
White Sangria
from Tahoe Hydroponics
___
THC
___
CBD
$44.5⅛ oz
In-store only
OG x P Dawg
from Desert Grown Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$44.5⅛ oz
In-store only
Strawnana
from verano
___
THC
___
CBD
$18.51 g
In-store only
Desert Sunrise
from Desert Grown Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$18.51 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Terpee Slerpee
from Desert Grown Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$44.5⅛ oz
In-store only
Heaven Mountain
from Green Life Productions
___
THC
___
CBD
$53.5⅛ oz
In-store only
Mac
from Green Life Productions
___
THC
___
CBD
$60½ oz
In-store only
Cherry Do Si Do
from Tahoe Hydroponics
___
THC
___
CBD
$44.5⅛ oz
In-store only
Durban Poison
from Remedy
___
THC
___
CBD
$53.5⅛ oz
In-store only
Tahoe Alien
from Desert Grown Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$18.51 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Zelda
from Desert Grown Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$53.5⅛ oz
In-store only
Spec Ops
from Green & Gold Supply Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$15.51 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Hendo Cream
from Desert Grown Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$18.51 g
+1 more size
In-store only
91 Sister
from Greenway Medical
___
THC
___
CBD
$15.51 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Purple Wookie
from Green Life Productions
___
THC
___
CBD
$53.5⅛ oz
In-store only
J1
from Cannabiotix
___
THC
___
CBD
$18.51 g
In-store only
Wedding Cookies
from Green & Gold Supply Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$15.51 g
In-store only
SVF OG
from Remedy
___
THC
___
CBD
$53.5⅛ oz
In-store only
Blue Alien
from Green & Gold Supply Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$15.51 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Birthday Cake
from Polaris MMJ
___
THC
___
CBD
$18.51 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Sour Banana Sherbert
from Desert Grown Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$18.51 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Gelato
from verano
___
THC
___
CBD
$18.51 g
In-store only
SC x Slimer
from Desert Grown Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$44.5⅛ oz
In-store only
Cactus OG
from Desert Grown Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$18.51 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Bruce Banner
from Desert Grown Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$18.51 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Jamaican Tenspeed
from Greenway Medical
___
THC
___
CBD
$15.51 g
In-store only
Lemonade Dream
from Remedy
___
THC
___
CBD
$53.5⅛ oz
In-store only
Jilly Bean
from Remedy
___
THC
___
CBD
$53.5⅛ oz
In-store only
Golden Lemons
from Green & Gold Supply Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$15.51 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Tahoe Dreamin'
from Tahoe Hydroponics Company
___
THC
___
CBD
$15.51 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Purple Diablo
from Polaris MMJ
___
THC
___
CBD
$14.51 g
In-store only
Blue Frost
from Desert Grown Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$18.51 g
In-store only
Banana Cookies
from Desert Grown Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$18.51 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Outer Space
from Remedy
___
THC
___
CBD
$53.5⅛ oz
In-store only
Lemon Meringue
from Desert Grown Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$15.51 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Citrus Tsunami
from Desert Grown Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$15.51 g
+1 more size
In-store only
