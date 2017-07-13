Follow
Essence Vegas - West
(702) 500-1714
First-Time Patient Discount (MED PATIENTS)
In-State: Purchase and 1/8 get a select 1/8 for $1. Out-of-State: Get a free pre-roll.
Must have valid ID. Cannot have visited any of the three Essence locations previously. Valid once. ***DISCOUNTS CANNOT BE COMBINED WITH TEXT, EMAIL OR IN STORE SPECIALS/DEALS.***
Locals Discount
Valid 7/13/2017 – 1/1/2020
Get 10% off on all products! Must show valid NV ID or utility bill with a Nevada address & patient/customer name.
***DISCOUNTS CANNOT BE COMBINED WITH TEXT, EMAIL OR IN STORE SPECIALS/DEALS.**
Essentials Loyalty Program
Sign up for our loyalty program and start earning points to redeem dollars off your next purchase!
Veterans Discount (MED PATIENTS)
VETERAN Disability (paperwork required as proof): 0-33% Disabled - 10% 34-66 % Disabled - 20% 67-100 % Disabled - 30% VETERAN DISCOUNT 10%
**DISCOUNTS CANNOT BE COMBINED WITH TEXT, EMAIL OR IN STORE SPECIALS/DEALS.**
Senior Discount (MED PATIENTS)
Seniors 65+ get 10% off their purchase.
***DISCOUNTS CANNOT BE COMBINED WITH TEXT, EMAIL OR IN STORE SPECIALS/DEALS.**
Disability Discount (MED PATIENTS)
10% off (paperwork required as proof)
***DISCOUNTS CANNOT BE COMBINED WITH TEXT, EMAIL OR IN STORE SPECIALS/DEALS.**
Every Day Deals @ Essence!
Valid 10/24/2019 – 1/1/2020
Available Every Single Day : - $25 Strain Specific Special Shelf 1/8s - 2 for $18 or 5 for $35 Select DGF Pre-Rolls
Restrictions Apply & While Supplies Last!
Industry Discount (MED PATIENTS)
10% off for patients in the industry. Must show proof of employment every time.
***DISCOUNTS CANNOT BE COMBINED WITH TEXT, EMAIL OR IN STORE SPECIALS/DEALS.**