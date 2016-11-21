Now with Free Valet Parking! Located in the heart of the downtown waterfront district in Yonkers at 55 Main Street, Yonkers, NY 10701, Etain’s Yonkers medical marijuana dispensary is conveniently located two blocks from the Yonkers Hudson Line Metro North Stop and is situated to serve patients in Yonkers and any patients who pass through on their way to and from New York City. We offer a complimentary valet service for the location to ensure convenient parking. Patients are strongly encouraged to schedule an appointment online or calling our office line at (914) 437 7898 for more information. This line is for patients only, media and other inquiries should be directed to info@etainhealth.com. If you are navigating by GPS please make sure that it is taking you to 55 Main Street in Yonkers, not in Hastings-on-Hudson.