Located at 445 State Route 28 Kingston, NY 12401, Etain’s Kingston medical marijuana dispensary is set to serve patients from Kingston, Saugerties, and surrounding areas. Due to patient demand we ask that all first-time patients schedule an appointment at our Kingston Dispensary. Returning patients may opt for walk-ins but are strongly encouraged to schedule an appointment online or calling our office line at (914) 437 7898 for more information. This line is for patients only, media and other inquiries should be directed to info@etainhealth.com