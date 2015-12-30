Located at 2140 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse, NY 13224, Etain’s Syracuse medical marijuana dispensary is positioned to conveniently serve patients from Syracuse, Utica, and the surrounding areas. Due to patient demand we ask that all first-time patients schedule an appointment at our Syracuse Dispensary. Returning patients may opt for walk-ins but are strongly encouraged to schedule an appointment online or calling our office line at (914) 437 7898 for more information. This line is for patients only, media and other inquiries should be directed to info@etainhealth.com.