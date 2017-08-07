Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Located at 142 E 39th Street, Etain’s New York medical marijuana dispensary provides convenient access for patients throughout New York City and surrounding areas, just a short walk from Grand Central Terminal. Patients with questions can call our office line at (914) 437 7898 for more information. This line is for patients only, media and other inquiries should be directed to info@etainhealth.com