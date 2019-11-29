65 products
$99/Oz Special Strain Sunday
Valid 11/3/2018 – 4/7/2020
Select Strains: $20 Eighths and $99 Ounce. ALL BUDS, NOT shake!
NOT SHAKE, All Buds For You! Only on Select Strains. Prices are Before Tax. Cannot be combined with other discount.
Staff picks
District Edibles - Gummies
from District Edibles
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$16100mg/case
In-store only
Dutch Girl - Strupe Waffle Cookies
from Dutch Girl
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$22100mg/case
In-store only
Rebel - CBD Caramels
from Rebel Edibles
1mg
THC
20mg
CBD
$23200mg CBD/case
In-store only
Rebel - Caramels
from Rebel Edibles
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$21100 mg
In-store only
1906 - MIDNIGHT Chocolate Gems
from 1906 New Highs
5mg
THC
5mg
CBD
$163PK (15mg/box)
+1 more size
In-store only
1906 - LOVE Chocolate Gems
from 1906 New Highs
5mg
THC
5mg
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$20each
+2 more sizes
In-store only
MAX Strength Relief Cream 1:1
from Escape Artists
300mg
THC
300mg
CBD
Escape Artists
Strain
$60each
In-store only
All Products
Silver - OGKB Stardawg - Hybrid
from Unknown Brand
19%
THC
0%
CBD
$12.51 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Gold - Gello - Hyrbid
from Unknown Brand
29%
THC
0%
CBD
$15.51 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Gold - Zookies - Hybrid
from Bloom County
26%
THC
0%
CBD
$15.51 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Platinum - Ice Cream Cake - Hybrid
from Unknown Brand
31%
THC
0%
CBD
$181 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Platinum - G.M.O. - Indica
from Bloom County
31%
THC
0%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$181 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Gold - Banana Punch - Hybrid
from Euflora
26%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Punch #9
Strain
$15.51 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Platinum - Citral Glue - Indica
from Bloom County
29%
THC
0%
CBD
Citral Glue
Strain
$181 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Live Resin - Citrix - Hybrid
from Newt Brothers
70%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Live Resin - Belly Up - Hybrid
from Newt Brothers
72%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Live Badder - Northern Lights
from Glacial Gold Premium Extracts
76%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Live Sugar - Super Sour Lemons
from Unknown Brand
66%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Wax - Member Berry
from West Edison
68%
THC
0%
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Wax - Crescendo Cream
from West Edison
67%
THC
0%
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Live Resin - Dark Force
from Newt Brothers
73%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Shatter - Orange Sherbet
from West Edison
69%
THC
0%
CBD
$221 g
In-store only
Wax - Fantasy Kaiju
from West Edison
66%
THC
0%
CBD
$221 g
In-store only
Wax - Fluff Power Haze
from West Edison
68%
THC
0%
CBD
$221 g
In-store only
Dabaratus - Sativa - Abbie's Road
from Bakked
81%
THC
0%
CBD
Abbie's Road
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Dabaratus - Skunkberry - Indica
from Bakked
82%
THC
0%
CBD
Skunkberry
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Grainwave Beer 5mg
from Keef Brands
5mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$7each
In-store only
Phyx - Beverages 2.5mg - (Lime, Grapefruit, Dragonfruit, Natural)
from Spherex
2.5mg
THC
2.5mg
CBD
$8each
In-store only
Speed Strips - Sativa 100mg - (Lemon, Mint)
from Escape Artists
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Pet Tincture - 50:1 CBD
from Infusiasm
1mg
THC
50mg
CBD
Pet
Strain
$25each
In-store only
1906 - CHILL Chocolate Gems
from 1906 Chocolates
5mg
THC
25mg
CBD
Indica
Strain
$2015mg/box
+1 more size
In-store only
Stratos - CBD Tablets
from Stratos
50mg
THC
50mg
CBD
$1530mg CBD, 2mg THC/bottle
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Stratos - THC Tablets
from Stratos
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$21100mg/bottle
In-store only
CannaPunch - 100mg Punch
from CannaPunch
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$21100mg/bottle
In-store only
Mary's Medicinals - Remedy Oil 50:1 CBD Tincture
from Mary's Medicinals
10mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$90500mg CBD, 10mg THC/bottle
In-store only
Sweet Grass Kitchen - Cookies
from Sweet Grass
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$510mg/package
+1 more size
In-store only
Ripple - Pure, Balance, Relief
from Ripple
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$24100mg THC/package
+2 more sizes
In-store only
marQaha - CBD Tincture
from marQaha
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$45100mg CBD, 100mg THC/bottle
+1 more size
In-store only
marQaha - THC Tincture
from marQaha
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$18100mg/bottle
In-store only
marQaha - Flasq Teas/Coffee
from marQaha
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$18100mg/bottle
In-store only
12