About
Get all your mountain shopping done in one trip. The Euflora Aspen location is conveniently located next to the local grocery and liquor store, nestled closely to the main gondola, and steps away from world-renowned restaurants. Boasting the same product variety and service you have come to know Euflora for, visit our store to enhance your next trip to the mountains.
Informally dubbed "The Apple Store of Cannabis," Euflora offers a unique and comfortable experience, free from the confinements of a traditional dispensary. The open modern look combined with technology driven layout allows the customer to browse freely. At Euflora you can see, touch and even sample the aromas of the very products you wish to purchase. Greenhouse grown craft cannabis, top of the line edibles and concentrates made with heart.
It is an experience unlike any other dispensary and we come you come say High! (21+) www.eufloracolorado.com