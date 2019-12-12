Euflora 16th St Mall boasts a large 6,000 square foot retail location and is the only dispensary located on the 16 St Mall

Only a short distance from many Downtown Denver Hotels, the Denver Convention Center, and Denver Union Station. Euflora is proud to be in such an exclusive space surrounded by many internationally known restaurants and an eclectic collection of bars, nightlife, and live music, along with major retail brand stores and many locally owned small businesses. Come browse our products and talk to our highly educated staff about your cannabis needs. Greenhouse grown craft cannabis, edibles & concentrates made with heart. (21+) www.eufloracolorado.com